Nov. 27 (UPI) — New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair his Achilles tendon, according a spokesman.

Mamdani, who suffered the injury playing soccer with City Hall reporters last week, is “resting comfortably at Gracie Mansion” after the late-morning procedure, Joe Calvello said on social media.

Mamdani is expected to recover fully, Calvello said.

“We are extremely grateful for the first-class care the mayor received from the medical staff today,” Calvello added.

Mamdani will not attend Saturday’s rescheduled Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade because of the operation.

“It’s one thing I’m very disappointed about. I’ve been looking forward to attending this parade,” Mamdani told reporters at a security briefing Wednesday night. “I will not be able to make it because of the doctor’s orders.”

As per the City Charter, First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan is running operations day to day.

Mamdani is expected to wear a boot for up to eight weeks and will not participate in sports for another nine months.