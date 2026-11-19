Nov. 18 (UPI) — A 19-year-old man accused of planning a shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Ill., faces charges Wednesday, including six counts of terrorism, 10 counts of making a terrorist threat and two counts of armed violence.

A grand jury issued an indictment for Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine, Ill., on 27 counts, police said Wednesday. Paporakis was in custody from his arrest Oct. 11.

Investigators said Paporakis planned a mass shooting at Balaji Temple and tried to carry out the plan earlier, but was stopped when his gun jammed. He allegedly planned to return to the temple later that day, police said, but a coworker called 911 and warned authorities.

Police said they searched Paporakis’ apartment and recovered a rifle, ammunition, tactical equipment and an eight-page manifesto full of derogatory and racially charged language.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said he was at the temple that day but did not find out about the incident until days later. He has called for a federal hate crime investigation.

“I have pressed the FBI and [Director] Kash Patel to file charges based on our federal hate crimes laws,” Krishnamoorthi said. “He has not yet done so. I and 104 other members of Congress asked him to do so. So I’m going to, you know, continue to re-up that request.”

Prosecutors said Paporakis spent two years planning the attack, including two months focused on the location. They said he spoke about repairing his rifle and trying again.

Other charges filed Wednesday include two counts of attempted terrorism, one count of unlawful possession of weapons, one count of violation of the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act, two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of possession of an assault weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm without a serial number.