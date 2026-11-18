Nov. 18 (UPI) — The Seattle Mariners acquired Gold Glove third baseman Maikel Garcia through a six-player trade with the Kansas City Royals, they announced Wednesday.

The Mariners agreed to send right-handed pitchers Bryce Miller and Logan Evans and left-handed pitcher Jose A. Ferrer to the Royals in exchange for Garcia, right-handed pitcher James McArthur and minor league pitcher L.P. Langevin.

“It is rare to have an opportunity to acquire a player signed for the long-term who fits our needs as well as Maikel does,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a news release.

“His ability to impact the game with his bat, his defense and his base running makes us a more athletic and well-rounded team.”

Garcia, 26, hit .268 with 20 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 38 RBIs over 82 appearances last season. He missed significant time due to hand and hamstring injuries.

He hit a career-best .286 with 39 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs, 23 stolen bases and 74 RBIs in 2025 en route to his first All-Star selection. Garcia hit .264 over the first 531 appearances of his career.

He signed a five-year, $57.7 million contract extension in December. He is under contract through 2030, with a club option in 2031.

McArthur, 29, went 6-7 with a 4.92 ERA over his first two seasons. The 12th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2018 MLB Draft joined the Royals through a 2023 trade.

Langevin, 23, went 8-7 with a 4.11 ERA over the first 58 minor league appearances of his career. The right-handed pitcher entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Royals in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Miller, 28, went 4-10 with a 4.17 ERA over 22 appearances last season for the Mariners. He went 28-31 with a 4.04 ERA over the first 96 appearances of his career. The fourth-round pick by the Mariners in the 2021 MLB Draft had a team option of $6.08 million in 2027, which was previously declined.

Evans, 25, went 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA over 16 appearances in 2025 for the Mariners. The 12th-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft missed the entire 2026 campaign due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching arm.

Ferrer, 26, went 4-4 with a 4.18 ERA over 73 relief appearances last season for the Mariners. He went 12-8 with a 4.30 ERA over the first 215 appearances of his career. Ferrer spent his first three seasons with the Washington Nationals.

The Mariners owned the worst batting average (.233) in the American League last season. Mariners starting pitchers logged the sixth-best ERA (4.05) in the American League.

Royals starters ranked 12th in ERA (4.58). The Royals owned the second-best batting average (.248) in the American League.