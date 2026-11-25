Former Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford has died.

Martha Firestone Ford, the tire heiress who became a link between two of the automotive industry’s most iconic families and later took over the NFL’s Detroit Lions, has died. She was 101.

The Lions say she died Tuesday at her home in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, surrounded by family. No cause of death was given.

Ford was a granddaughter of tire magnate Harvey Firestone, and her husband, William Clay Ford Sr., was Henry Ford’s grandson. He also owned the Lions for a half-century before his death in 2014.

Martha Ford then took over his controlling interest in the team, keeping it within the family. Although she seldom spoke to reporters or commented publicly on the direction of the franchise, her influence was felt. She was in charge of the team from 2014 until 2020, when she turned the Lions over to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp.

The Lions made the playoffs in 2014, but lost seven of their first eight games the following season. In November 2015, the team fired its president and general manager in a midseason shakeup. When she announced the changes, Ford told fans the franchise intended to “identify and hire the very best leadership in order to produce a consistently, winning football team.”

The Lions played better down the stretch that season, and after hiring Bob Quinn as their new general manager, they returned to the playoffs a year later.

Born Sept. 16, 1925, in Akron, Ohio, Martha Parke Firestone graduated from Vassar College in 1946 and married William Clay Ford the next year.

Their wedding received a huge amount of coverage — looking back in 2014, the Akron Beacon Journal described it as “Akron’s royal wedding” — and the marriage joined two families that already had a long history.

Harvey Firestone, the founder of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co., was a close friend of Ford Motor Co. founder Henry Ford. Ford chose Firestone to supply the tires for the first Model T in 1906. The two men often went on long camping trips together, sometimes accompanied by their friend Thomas Edison.

Martha and William Clay Ford had three daughters and a son. Their son, William Clay Ford Jr., is the current executive chairman of Ford Motor Co.. In 2001, Bridgestone/Firestone and Ford severed their nearly 100-year relationship because of a dispute over a series of deadly tire failures on the Ford Explorer.

Sheila Ford Hamp is the Lions’ principal owner and chairman.

William Clay Ford’s first full season leading the Lions was in 1964, seven years after they won an NFL title. Since that 1957 championship, the franchise has won playoff games in 1992 and 2023 and has not played in the Super Bowl.

Although Martha Ford kept a low profile, the shakeup in the middle of the 2015 season was a sign that she was more than willing to bring about change in an effort to reverse the team’s fortunes. Then-coach Jim Caldwell said she was very much a presence within the organization.

“I think visible ownership is great, and Mrs. Ford does it extremely well,” Caldwell said in 2015. “She’s there before games and she’s there after games, and I think guys enjoy that part of it. She comes to practice and things of that nature, so it’s been fun.”

Even at 101, she attended games, including a win over the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month.

Martha Ford also made an impact in the Detroit community. She was an officer on the board for Detroit Lions Charities and on the board of the Henry Ford Health System. Martha and William Clay Ford were credited with helping establish the Maplegrove Center, a substance abuse treatment facility in West Bloomfield.

In 2017, Forbes estimated Martha Ford’s net worth at more than $1.4 billion. She survived by her four children, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

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