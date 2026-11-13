Memo: White House staff must get approval to meet with lobbyists

Nov. 13 (UPI) — White House staff are no longer allowed to meet with lobbyists without prior approval, according to a memo by Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The memo, which was first obtained by Politico, went out Thursday night and says that staffers must get approval from the Office of White House Counsel before meeting with a lobbyist.

“No President in history has fought more relentlessly, selflessly or courageously for the American People than President Trump. Following his example, White House staff are expected to dedicate their time unwaveringly to the working people of the nation,” the memo said.

Miller replaced former White House Chief of Staff Suzie Wiles after she was ousted three days after the midterm elections.

Miller isn’t friendly with lobbyists, Politico said.

“The thing with Stephen [Miller] is, he’s not someone that a lobbyist goes in and has to crack or try to win over,” said Hunter Morgen, a lobbyist at Ballard Partners who worked with Miller during the first Trump administration. “He doesn’t operate based on relationships. He operates based on policy outcomes that will advance the president’s agenda.”

A dozen lobbyists told Politico that Miller doesn’t take relationship-based favors and isn’t influenced on issues. He’s driven by ideology and fiercely loyal to President Donald Trump, they said.

“Even in his deputy chief of staff role, he cared enough to be at Rose Garden dinners and Christmas parties and events that the donor community was invited to, like they do in all administrations,” a Republican lobbyist who attends social events at White House, told Politico. “So it’s not like he’s an alien to that scene … it’s just going to be done differently.”

“He’s impossible to lobby, no one can do it, not even the people that you would think are closest,” one of the lobbyists said. “I think he’s more reasonable than he’s being portrayed, but he’s not swayed by lobbying.”