Mexico’s recent string of cartel kingpin takedowns aided by US intelligence suggest closer cooperation with Washington as President Claudia Sheinbaum comes under pressure to advance the so-called war on drugs.

A swarm of heavily armed helicopters involved in the arrest of cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza — alias “Chapo Isidro,” one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted men — served as a reminder of that ever-closer relationship last Saturday.

It also marks leftist Sheinbaum’s move away from the “Hugs, not bullets” policy of her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which avoided direct confrontation with Mexico’s drug-trafficking cartels.

Unlike Sheinbaum, the previous administration also avoided acknowledging such cooperation with the United States.

Mexican officials “have been very cooperative, way more cooperative than the last administration,” US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Congress in June.

Sheinbaum has set conditions, however.

While US intelligence is welcome, foreign agents on Mexican soil — as President Donald Trump has proposed — are not.

“The Mexicans have done more than they’ve ever done before to go after these groups, but it is still not nearly enough,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in September.

Trump has threatened to conduct strikes on cartels if the Mexican government itself fails to act.

What about politics?

US-Mexico cooperation is “contradictory,” according to national security expert Raul Benitez Manaut.

“Mexico cooperates extensively in capturing, imprisoning, investigating narcos… but not narcopoliticians,” he told AFP.

In April, Washington accused then-governor of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moya, of links to the drug trade.

Rocha, a member of ruling party Morena, left office but has not been prosecuted, with Sheinbaum insisting there is no evidence to arrest him.

The government’s Operation Swarm has arrested more than 100 public officials, targeting politicians linked to criminal groups. All are municipal-level officials.

Sheinbaum’s own Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch says cartels have been able to act “with impunity because there were authorities who allowed themselves to be corrupted.”

– Like in Hollywood –

The capture of Chapo Isidro last Saturday was a flashy operation designed to capture the world’s attention.

A video published by the army shows armed soldiers entering the kingpin’s home at night, later depicting him handcuffed on a couch.

His arrest triggered retaliation in the form of burnt-out vehicles blocking the roads in Sinaloa, which also suffered multiple shootouts.

Twenty people died that night: four soldiers and 16 alleged criminals.

Mexico asked Washington to help “so that we could have more intelligence,” Sheinbaum told a press conference, adding that she had authorized US drones to enter Mexican territory, locate the target and strike.

‘Good friend’

The US has also provided intelligence in recent operations against the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel, including one that led to the death of its leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera in February.

Mexico has consistently expressed gratitude for the information sharing, while US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) chief Terry Cole has described Garcia Harfuch as a “trusted partner and a good friend of the United States.”

“He knows the importance of sharing intelligence (and) targeting criminals,” Cole told a press conference in Buenos Aires.

The DEA, however, rankled Mexico by opening a direct tip line for reports related to the Sinaloa cartel, a move Sheinbaum described as “interference.”

The Mexican leader had already protested the presence of two CIA agents in an anti-drug operation in her country, which only came to light after they died in a traffic accident.

An unsolvable problem

During Lopez Obrador’s six-year term, army clashes with criminal gangs resulted in the deaths of 210 “assailants” every year, compared to 321 deaths in 2025 alone under Sheinbaum, official figures show.

Arrests by the armed forces also doubled under the current government, rising from 7,230 in 2023 to 18,138 in 2025.

But the drug business isn’t going anywhere.

“The more you behead organizations that in turn are not dismantled in terms of their assets… what happens is that they fragment,” Ernesto Lopez Portillo, a professor at the Ibero-American University, told AFP.

“The market is fought over by an increasing number of organizations that use violence,” he said.