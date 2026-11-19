On Tuesday, radios and TVs across the U.S. flashed a simulated emergency alert from FEMA.

For approximately one minute on Tuesday, radios and televisions across the United States flashed a simulated emergency alert from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. And then, despite dire predictions, it was over.

The week preceding the FEMA drill saw significant communication and service outages that disabled Outlook and other Microsoft programs, grounded thousands of flights, blocked access to JPMorgan Chase, and halted internal communications at the National Security Agency. The test, scheduled every three years to identify issues in the system, has previously become a lightning rod for conspiracy theories and misinformation. This year, even more so.

Online, false and misleading claims questioned the cause of the outages, or connected them to threats of international blackouts caused by rogue or mysterious actors. The narratives spread across borders and in different languages, with particular implications and cultural connections tied to Spanish-language claims that circulated throughout global Latino communities.

Although the misinformation was not limited to Latino or Spanish-language communities, experts warned that these online conversations show how growing distrust in elites and institutions uniquely influences Latino media consumption.

“This sense of general distrust within many communities, but especially including the Latino community in the United States, will then feed into and be amplified by the online discourse around it,” said Dr. Arthur Soto-Vásquez, who teaches ethnic and equity studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

False claims and ‘grains of truth’

In the days leading up to the scheduled FEMA test, conspiracy theories wove together real events to push false theories. The timing of the previous sequence of service outages was cited as supposed evidence of a greater international catastrophe people needed to prepare for.

Social media posts questioned whether the test was really part of greater preparedness efforts as concerns grow about the impact of climate change and growing reliance on technology. They referenced programs including Fortress America, a Defense Department initiative to heighten preparedness efforts on U.S. military bases, and the U.K.’s “Be Ready” campaign that urges the public to stock up with supplies to last 72 hours.

“The success in virality of these rumors is because it’s anchored in things that are real,” said Rafael Olavarría, a research consultant with the Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas.

The DDIA analyzed over 2,200 Spanish-language posts and articles uploaded between Nov. 11 and Nov. 17 to track the spread of claims forecasting a “worldwide outage.” The content, which amassed over 95 million views and 6 million interactions, traveled furthest when pushed by “mainstream and clickbait-style outlets” using “alarmist headlines” that were often debunked inside of their own articles.

Misinformation in English centered mostly on the possibility of prolonged nationwide blackouts, some of which originated with a fabricated video of President Donald Trump warning that “a 90-day blackout is going to happen before the end of the year.” In Spanish, erroneous claims cited real events occurring abroad, distorting them as “proof” of rumored blackouts in their own countries.

“The rumors, according to the data we gathered, exploded online after what we saw with airports and banks going offline,” Olavarría told the AP. “Misinformation, when it gets a grain of truth, has a way of becoming more effective.”

What set the Spanish-language misinformation apart, according to Roberta Braga, founder and executive director of Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas, was the motivations of bad actors to leverage “levels of mistrust among Latinos about elites and institutions.”

The DDIA’s own research shows that most Latinos do not trust tech company CEOs, AI companies, politicians, or government institutions to keep them safe as technology develops.

“I think this all gets at a discomfort that people feel about the digitalization of their lives,” Braga said. “A lot of aspects of their day to day and security are dependent on digital systems.”

‘Maldita sea, otro apagón’

Or, “damn, another blackout,” as Bad Bunny laments in his track “El Apagón,” which captures some Latinos’ sentiments of widespread power outages as more than just viral threats. Blackouts, or “apagones,” are increasingly ubiquitous hardships from the islands of the Caribbean to nations across Central and South America.

These outages are rarely ever seen as conspiracies, though. Their increased frequencies stem from rising temperatures and catastrophic climate change, burdening grids that, in some countries, have been neglected for years due to economic constraints or government inefficiency and corruption.

For populations that “grew up distrusting people in power,” this vulnerability becomes something misinformation campaigns are able to exploit when targeting global Latino communities and their distrust of institutions.

“The fear and the mobilization of what’s happening is maybe based off of the distrust of previous experiences with other forms of panic or fear,” said Dr. Soto-Vásquez. “The consistent moderating factor is just this general sense of distrust.”

Though no widespread “apagón” came with the test alert on Tuesday, the false narratives offered an opportunity for people to examine the sources of online information they are using.

“If the apagon doesn’t happen today, now you know that that influencer, that account, shared something that didn’t happen,” Olavarría said on Tuesday.

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AP writer Melissa Goldin in New York contributed to this report.

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Rincon has participated in the Latinos Media and Democracy Program at the Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas.

___ Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck.