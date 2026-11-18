Nelly Korda has history in front of her at the LPGA Tour’s season finale.

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda arrived at the LPGA Tour’s season finale with the potential for history in front of her. A victory in the CME Group Tour Championship puts her in the LPGA Hall of Fame at age 28 and moves her past Annika Sorenstam atop the tour’s career money list.

That’s of little concern. Korda has spent much of her week looking back at what led to another stellar season and the one trophy — the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera — she desperately wanted.

Reflections are not all positive.

Imagine a video of all the great golf played around the world this year with each star player getting only one highlight. What would she choose? The high-risk wedge she played to a tuck pin when she won the first major of the year at The Chevron Championship? That 3-foot putt that lipped in on the 18th at Riviera for a one-shot victory?

She chose a missed short putt, the occasional nemesis in her game.

“I feel like as athletes, as golfers, we want to be such perfectionists that people don’t realize we make mistakes, and we miss what amateurs miss,” Korda said Wednesday. “Athletes should just be more vulnerable as human beings. Sometimes we are put under such a microscope where we can’t mistakes — whereas you can make mistakes and still rise to the occasion.”

That’s what she considers the key to her year. She started the season by playing in the final group in six straight tournaments — three wins, three runner-up finishes. This followed a season in which she didn’t win at all, coming off seven wins in 2024.

Korda was dressed to the nines Tuesday night at the awards banquet to accept LPGA player of the year, which she clinched with two tournaments left in the season.

Through a few tears after hearing big sister Jessica narrate a video of her season — Korda hates crying in public — she preached a message of accepting mistakes instead of living up to a reputation of sheer greatness.

“I was so tired of being afraid to make mistakes that it blocked me up even more,” she said at the banquet. “I told myself that I just don’t want to play golf that way. I don’t want to live life that way. I want to be able to breathe. So, I went into this year saying, ‘OK, I’ll figure it out.’ If I make a mistake, I’ll go into it with a mindset of I’ll just figure it out.”

That she did. Now comes the final act at Tiburon Golf Club, a season finale for the top 60 players all with an equal chance at the $4 million prize, by far the largest in women’s golf. Anyone who wins is crowned the Race to CME Globe champion.

The leading contenders are familiar faces — Haeran Ryu, who won two straight majors after Korda, and Jeeno Thitikul, the defending champion at Tiburon who briefly overtook Korda at No. 1 in the world last year when the American was not winning.

“I think it’s a course that you just need to go aggressive on it because like you don’t have anything to lose,” Thitikul said. “I think everyone who came here, we just came here for bonus. It’s the last event of the year. I feel like going for the pin is the only answer to be able to hoist the trophy.”

Korda was in good spirits during the pro-am Wednesday, singing and dancing to music as she rode the cart on a resort course that requires a half-dozen cart rides between greens and tees. It was not built for walking.

Her last victory was the U.S. Women’s Open the first week in June. She has played only eight times since then, skipping the four-tournament swing through Asia again to recharge and reset.

Dating to her big breakthrough in 2021, when she won her first major at Atlanta Athletic Club, reached No. 1 in the world for the first time and won Olympic gold in Japan, she has yet to win on the LPGA Tour from July until November.

“Still trying to figure out that middle part of the year,” she said.

She says it has nothing to do with a post-U.S. Open letdown. It seems similar to Rory McIlroy, chasing a Masters green jacket for 17 years until finally winning — to complete the career Grand Slam — and then going five months before his next victory.

“As for losing motivation or knowing one of the biggest wins I wanted in my career was checked off, that doesn’t mean I have less motivation,” Korda said. “It’s actually the opposite. I want to be in that position more and more.”

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