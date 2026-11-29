Nov. 29 (UPI) — Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday rejected caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed power-sharing arrangement.

The two men participated in talks to work out leadership, weeks after Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar Party won 21 seats in Knesset elections. He now faces a Dec. 6 deadline to form a coalition government, forcing him to work with other political blocs since the Yashar Party didn’t win a majority. Netanyahu’s far-right Likud Party won 27 seats.

Netanyahu, leader of the Likud Party, suggested the two parties share power, allowing the two men to rotate the position of prime minister. In a statement Saturday, the prime minister said that because his party won more seats than any other party, he would ordinarily maintain the premiership.

A source briefed on Sunday’s meeting told CNN the power-sharing suggestion fell apart during talks between Eisenkot and Netanyahu. The source said Eisenkot told Netanyahu the Likud Party could join the coalition government if he accepts certain principles, as well as a government investigation into the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas and the Israeli government’s reaction.

“It was decided not to continue negotiations between the negotiating teams due to significant gaps on substantive issues,” the source said.

A source close to Netanyahu told Israel’s Channel 12 news warned other political parties against joining a coalition government with Yashar.

“Today it has become clear that Eisenkot is not interested in a national unity government,” the source said.

Netanyahu’s culture minister, Miki Zohar, cautioned the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party not to align with Yashar.

“If they go with Eisenkot in light of his improper conduct, it will mark a complete severing of ties with the right,” Zohar said, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Eisenkot has so far reached coalition agreements with the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, which holds seven seats in the Knesset, and the left-wing Democrats, which hold eight seats.