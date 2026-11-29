Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said President Donald Trump “made sure that the board of Nvidia had all the correct information they needed to make a judgment on” CEO Jensen Huang’s reinstatement.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Why did President Trump dismiss these very serious national security concerns being voiced by Republicans as well as Democrats about Jensen Huang?”

Hassett said, “Well, I think it’s important, Jake, to go over the timeline, that it was about a year and a half ago where the Commerce Department referred the matter to the Justice Department. And then over the last few weeks, there have been a lot of news stories and leaks and so on that gave a part of the picture of what was going on and what the latest intel is. A lot of the intel, by the way, is highly classified. And so what the president did is that he got everybody together, and he made sure that the board of Nvidia had all the correct information they needed to make a judgment on this matter. Obviously, you know, it’s a very difficult judgment for a board to make, but in the end, it was the private sector board that made that call. And they made that call based on, you know, everybody sort of getting in a room and making sure they had all the correct information rather than, you know, leaks and spurious press attacks.”

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