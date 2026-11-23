Nvidia’s board has reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and CEO in a surprise move shortly after rejecting his offer to return.

Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and CEO on Monday in a surprise move shortly after rejecting his offer to return.

It’s the latest twist in the fallout from Huang’s admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement.

President Donald Trump said the federal government had “no reason to believe” Huang’s return posed a national security risk.

Huang said in a statement that he was “honored” to return to the company, adding that he takes the responsibility “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.” He thanked Jones and interim CEO Colette Kress, who will return to her role as chief financial officer, as well as Nvidia’s executive staff for their leadership during the brief period of disorder.

“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support,” Huang’s statement said. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Trump has a close personal relationship with Huang and called for his reinstatement as recently as Sunday night. The president said Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the government “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”

Trump called the reinstatement the “correct and proper decision,” writing that the country “needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.” He also called for Nvidia to continue its internal investigation.

The company has had a whirlwind month after Huang admitted to extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman and suspected spy for the country. Nvidia stock was the center of market volatility in the wake of the admission and its downstream effects in Washington. Lawmakers and elected officials have called for investigations into Huang’s actions and the company’s compliance with export controls.

The announcement comes after days of speculation about whether Huang would return.

Supporters set up an online petition calling for him to get his job back that drew many signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters, including Elon Musk.

Huang posted an online message last week saying he would be “honored” to return if the company asked him. But the board responded then that it did not intend to reinstate him.

It’s not the first time a tech industry leader has been fired because of transparency concerns and then quickly rehired after an outpouring of support from staff and investors. Three years ago, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman was ousted as CEO after a chaotic power struggled and then reinstated days later after employees revolted.