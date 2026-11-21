Nov. 21 (UPI) — Olivia Rodrigo’s You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Baby’s Fresh, followed by Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem at No. 3, P1Harmony’s Blow Up at No. 4 and Ella Langley’s Dandelion at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide at No. 6, Kahan’s Stick Season at No. 7, Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving at No. 8, SZA’s SOS at No. 9 and Michael Jackson’s Thriller at No. 10.