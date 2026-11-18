Nov. 18 (UPI) — Amazon MGM Studios announced Wednesday that it will re-release Project Hail Mary in theaters, including IMAX and 70mm. The film returns to theaters Dec. 11.

Project Hail Mary opened in March. It has grossed over $685 million worldwide and is in the running for this awards season.

Ryan Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a science teacher left alone aboard a space shuttle when the astronauts (Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub) die. Grace is on a desperate mission to find a way to stop Astrophage from devouring our sun.

In space, Grace meets an alien, Rocky, who helps him once they establish communication. Flashbacks reveal Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) recruiting Grace, and Grace’s Astrophage experiments with security guard Carl (Lionel Boyce).

In IMAX showings, the space scenes fill the entire IMAX frame while the flashbacks are reduced to widescreen images in the center of the screen. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the film. Drew Goddard adapted Andy Weir’s book.

UPI praised Project Hail Mary in its review for celebrating the joy of learning through Grace’s experiments and actions in space. The film began streaming in June and is now on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.