Nov. 22 (UPI) — Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s wife Daniella has given birth to their third child.

“Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy,” the writer-director’s representative told People.com Sunday.

No other details were immediately disclosed.

TMZ said the couple married in 2018 and are the parents of Leo, 6, Adriana, 4.

Tarantino, 63, penned the screenplay for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth — the sequel to his film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — which opens in theaters this week.