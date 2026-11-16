Raye, Rosalia, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers among Grammy nominees

Nov. 16 (UPI) — British singer-songwriter Raye leads the nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards.
The 69th annual awards show will take place Feb. 7 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air live at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. The event will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.
Raye, known for such singles as “Escapism,” “Prada” and “Where is My Husband!,” is the most-nominated artist with 11 nominations, including Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope, released in March.
Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía follows with nine nominations, while Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers are all up for seven awards.
Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have six nominations each.
Taylor Swift, who is nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl, helped announce the nominees via video call Monday on Good Morning America.
The 2027 Grammy Award nominations include:
Album of the Year
Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers
The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
Dandelion, Ella Langley
The Romantic, Bruno Mars
This Music May Contain Hope, Raye
You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo
Lux (Complete Works), Rosalía
The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean
“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley
“I Just Might,” Bruno Mars
“Where is My Husband!,” Raye
“The Cure,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Berghain,” Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
“The Fate of Ophelia,” Taylor Swift
“Dracula,” Tame Impala, Jennie
Best New Artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
“Sunset Kiss,” Babymetal, Polyphia
“Unang Kilig,” Bini
“Bang Bang,” Ive
“404 (New Era),” KiiiKiii
“Yes,” LiSA
“Visa,” SB19
See the full list of nominations here.
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