Raye, Rosalia, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers among Grammy nominees

Nov. 16 (UPI) — British singer-songwriter Raye leads the nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The 69th annual awards show will take place Feb. 7 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air live at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. The event will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Raye, known for such singles as “Escapism,” “Prada” and “Where is My Husband!,” is the most-nominated artist with 11 nominations, including Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope, released in March.

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía follows with nine nominations, while Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers are all up for seven awards.

Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have six nominations each.

Taylor Swift, who is nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl, helped announce the nominees via video call Monday on Good Morning America.

The 2027 Grammy Award nominations include:

Album of the Year

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

Dandelion, Ella Langley

The Romantic, Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope, Raye

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo

Lux (Complete Works), Rosalía

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley

“I Just Might,” Bruno Mars

“Where is My Husband!,” Raye

“The Cure,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Berghain,” Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

“The Fate of Ophelia,” Taylor Swift

“Dracula,” Tame Impala, Jennie

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

“Sunset Kiss,” Babymetal, Polyphia

“Unang Kilig,” Bini

“Bang Bang,” Ive

“404 (New Era),” KiiiKiii

“Yes,” LiSA

“Visa,” SB19

See the full list of nominations here.