Nov. 18 (UPI) — Rep. Robert Garcia, the incoming Democratic leader of the House of Representatives oversight committee, said Wednesday he sent 12 letters to family members and allies of President Donald Trump, ordering them to preserve records in preparation for upcoming investigations into their dealings.

“Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this administration’s self-dealing, misconduct and abuse,” Garcia said in a statement. “These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation that helps all Americans. This is just the beginning.”

Garcia said the investigations will be “related to Trump family profiteering that may threaten the public interest, corporate corruption, misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security; and the ongoing White House cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein files.”

Garcia will gain subpoena power in January, as he takes over the oversight committee when Democrats take majorities in the House and Senate established in the recent midterm elections.

Garcia’s letters went to the president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump; his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner; Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former U.S. ambassador to Greece; Catherine Townsend, Trust for the National Mall CEO; Stephen Miller, White House chief of staff; Kristi Noem, former Homeland Security secretary; Corey Lewandowski, former Homeland Security senior adviser; Vice President J.D. Vance; Susie Wiles, former White House chief of staff; Attorney General Todd Blanche; William K. Marshall III, federal Bureau of Prisons director, and Tanisha Hall, a federal prison camp warden.

Some of the letters include deadlines in November or December for responses.

“These investigations will provide the facts, evidence and insights necessary to identify gaps in existing law, inform legislative solutions and advance meaningful reforms that better protect the American people,” Garcia’s press release said. It includes links to the text of the individual letters.

Later Wednesday, however, the White House responded with its own letter from lead counsel Will Scharf, who has sent prior letters threatening Democrats with criminal investigation over their planned oversight efforts, Politico reported.

Scharf said in his letter that the administration does not have to respond to Garcia’s requests and that his letters “drip with an animus or pettiness” showing intentions to “harass and aggrandize.”

“Your demands do not reflect a request of the House, Senate or a committee to which that body’s oversight authority has been delegated,” Scharf wrote.

“As a result, Ranking Member requests in the 119th Congress do not trigger any obligation to ‘accommodate … the needs of the conflicting branches,’ ” he continued. “Although some of you may (or may not) become a Chair in the 120th Congress, that does not mean that requests from the 119th Congress carry over.”