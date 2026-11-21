Nov. 20 (UPI) — A second federal judge on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema said she would issue a preliminary injunction preventing construction of the monument, citing legal deficiencies and concerns about traffic and aviation safety.

The ruling follows a temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who extended an earlier construction freeze through Dec. 3 while considering a separate lawsuit, NPR reported.

Brinkema said the administration had failed to demonstrate that Congress authorized the project and questioned whether federal officials adequately assessed its potential effects on nearby roads and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“It seems like a rush job,” Brinkema said during a hearing Friday. “I don’t see any way where the defense could be successful on the merits in this case.

“You don’t have Congressional approval for this project.”

The lawsuit, filed by Arlington County, alleges the proposed monument would disrupt traffic, interfere with emergency services and create public safety hazards near the airport and Arlington National Cemetery.

The county also raised concerns about construction equipment, including cranes that could extend 320 feet into the air.

Brinkema rejected the Justice Department’s argument that a 1925 law authorizing construction of the nearby Memorial Bridge also permitted the proposed arch.

“There was no arch provided for in that statute,” she said.

The judge also questioned the administration’s environmental and economic assessments, particularly the potential effects of construction on aviation.

Arlington County said the project could worsen congestion in an area where police, firefighters and emergency personnel responded to approximately 200 incidents during a recent 60-day period.

“We are pleased that the court has recognized the irreparable harm that will come to people who live and work in Arlington,” Kate Talmor, an attorney representing the county, said in a statement.

Justice Department spokesperson Matthew Nies said the administration would appeal the decision.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle criticized the ruling, calling the proposed monument a project intended to unite Americans.

“We will continue making the case for this beautiful and fitting monument and are confident we will be fully vindicated as this litigation proceeds,” Ingle said.

The preliminary injunction would keep construction suspended while Arlington County’s lawsuit moves forward, unless a higher court overturns the ruling.