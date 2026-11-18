Nov. 18 (UPI) — Senate Commerce Committee Republicans voted to advance President Donald Trump’s nominee to a Federal Communications Commission seat despite a boycott by Democratic committee members.

Democrats were boycotting the meeting because Trump didn’t also nominate a Democrat to the commission. He only nominated Danielle Thumann Severs.

Thumann Severs is the senior counsel to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on matters before the Wireline Bureau, the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau and the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, according to the FCC’s website.

The FCC has five members and is supposed to include members from both parties. Anna Gomez is the only Democrat on the committee and could be fired by Trump.

Senate Commerce Chair Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the move to boycott the hearing a “temper tantrum.”

“Candidly, it’s a terrible harbinger heading into next year,” The Hill reported Cruz said. “What it should tell all of us is the Democrats have zero intention of processing any of the president’s nominees. We are heading into two years of total obstruction, total war, partisan warfare is what the Democrats are promising us.”

Democrats have said they had concerns about Thumann Severs and expressed them to Cruz.

“All Democratic members of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee object to the majority stacking independent commissions with Republicans and rushing nominees through the Committee process in this lame-duck session with no Democratic pairs,” Senate Commerce ranking member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said in a statement before the meeting started.

“We made clear to Chairman Cruz that we had concerns about the nominee for the FCC being on the Executive Session until a Democratic nominee is put forward and asked that she be pulled from the markup,” Cantwell added. “Commissioner Anna Gomez could be re-nominated with all swiftness, as we have called for numerous times. This is not a problem we created, but a problem that the White House can solve.”

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said he talked to Thumann Severs Wednesday morning and she reiterated her commitment to protecting political free speech on the air. He said he had been concerned that the FCC was over-regulating speech.