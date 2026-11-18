Nov. 18 (UPI) — Skydance announced Wednesday that it will combine Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios. The new department will be called Warner Bros. Television.

Warner Bros. Television will launch next year. The departments will operate independently until then.

CBS Studios will remain separate.

Channing Dungey and Matt Thunnell will lead Warner Bros. Television together. Dungey has previous executive tenure at ABC and Netflix. Thunnell became President of Skydance Television in 2022.

Skydance completed its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery in October.