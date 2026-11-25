Nov. 25 (UPI) — The Pittsburgh Steelers benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers and will start Mason Rudolph against the Denver Broncos on Friday in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers also will be inactive for the Week 12 matchup, the Steelers announced Wednesday. The four-time NFL MVP started the Steelers’ first 10 games this season. He went 6-4.

Rodgers, 42, completed 60.2% of his throws — the lowest rate of his career — for 2,241 yards, 16 scores and six interceptions this season. The 22-year veteran, who pondered retirement in recent years, previously confirmed that this is his final season in the league.

The 10-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro completed 68.2% of his throws for 227 yards and a score in the Steelers’ Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was sacked five times in that setback, despite a season-low blitz rate of 5.7%, according to Next Gen Stats.

His 53 drop backs in Week 11 were his second-most of the season. Entering Week 11, Rodgers had thrown a league-high 26.5% of his pass attempts behind the line of scrimmage.

His -66.2 EPA (expected points added) is the third-worst among NFL starting quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media. @Acrisure https://t.co/ikD7evVmV2— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 22, 2026

Rodgers ranks third all-time with 543 passing touchdowns, trailing only Tom Brady (649) and Drew Brees (543). He ranks fifth in passing yards (68,615), but also was not likely to move up that list this season even if he remained the starter. Rodgers’ 101.6 passer rating is No. 4 all-time. His 1.4% interception percentage is the best in league history.

He has been sacked an NFL record 631 times during his decorated career.

Rudolph, 31, completed 64.2% of his throws for 4,927 yards, 30 scores and 22 interceptions through the first 38 appearances of his NFL career. He is 9-9-1 as a starter.

Will Howard and Drew Allar are the other quarterbacks on the Steelers roster. Howard is expected to be Rudolph’s primary backup in Week 12.

The Steelers (6-4) will host the Broncos at 3 p.m. EST Friday in Pittsburgh.