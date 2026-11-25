Nov. 24 (UPI) — A new study shows that the percentage of U.S. newborns vaccinated against hepatitis B has plunged in the past few years, putting more infants at risk of an incurable infection and early death.

As of June, about 66% of babies born in the United States received the hepatitis B vaccination within one day of birth, down from about 80% in 2022, according to the study by Truveta, a healthcare and analytics company.

The vaccine helps prevent the virus, which can be transmitted from mother to child during birth. In up to 90% of infants who contract it, the virus leads to chronic infections that can lead to liver failure and liver cancer.

“It’s shocking to see a nearly 15% decline in three years,” said Nina Masters, the lead author and principal applied research scientist at Truveta, NBC News reported. “Infants born to mothers with hepatitis B have a 90% chance of perinatal infection. That can mean a lifetime of chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and early death. This is a real preventable tragedy.”

Even among newborns at the greatest risk of infection — those born to mothers who’ve tested positive for the virus — the percentage of those vaccinated declined. From 2020 to 2025, up to 98% of babies born to mothers who’ve tested positive received the vaccine within their first day. In the first half of 2026, about 94% of these infants received the vaccine.

“The hepatitis B birth dose was designed to protect every newborn, including those whose mothers may not know they’re infected,” Masters said in a release by Truveta. “No screening system is perfect. That’s why it’s so concerning to see vaccination decline across the board, even among babies whose mothers have tested positive for hepatitis B.”

The drop in vaccinations predates the decision in December by a federal vaccine advisory board — with members picked by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic — to stop a long-standing recommendation that all babies be vaccinated against hepatitis B at birth.

A federal judge later blocked that decision in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the block remains in effect.

Cases of acute hepatitis B in children dropped by 99% from 1990 to 2019 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending the birth dose of vaccine in 1991, NBC News reported.

“We’re talking about a vaccine that has protected generations of children from a potentially devastating infection,” said Demetre C. Daskalakis, a study co-author and the former director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “These numbers aren’t just a trend line. Each data point represents a real child who may be left vulnerable to a preventable disease.

“At a time when vaccine policy is changing, we need more evidence guiding our decisions, not less.”