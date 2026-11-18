The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to halt an order that would restore deportation protections for Venezuelan migrants.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to halt an order that would restore deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants.

The emergency appeal comes after a California-based judge found it was unlawful to end their temporary protected status.

The Supreme Court allowed the administration to strip protections from Venezuelans when the case was at an earlier stage last year. If the justices do not intervene again before Friday, the administration could be required to release about 1,800 Venezuelans from detention, federal attorneys wrote.

President Donald Trump has moved to withdraw protections that have allowed immigrants from multiple countries to remain in the United States and work legally, some for decades.

The Supreme Court also allowed the Trump administration to end temporary legal protections for people from Haiti and Syria in June. An appeals court subsequently paused the judge’s decision that kept the program in place for Venezuelans, but that pause is set to expire Friday.

The program known as TPS was created by Congress in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries suffering from natural disasters or civil strife. It is granted in increments of up to 18 months.

About 600,000 Venezuelans have received TPS protections.