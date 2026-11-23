Nov. 23 (UPI) — President Donald Trump hosted an event for cryptocurrency investors, as he said decentralized blockchain technology would be increasingly accepted by Wall Street and urged Congress to try again to pass federal rules for digital assets.

Sunday’s gala dinner at his Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia, aimed at boosting demand for his $Trump novelty crypto coin, was attended by a mix of investors and Trump backers who had qualified for a chance to mingle with the likes of boxer Floyd Mayweather, basketball player Tristan Thompson and mindreader Lior Suchard.

Organizers stressed that no attendees had one-on-one access to the president.

Trump told attendees his purpose with $Trump was to increase the United States’ economic competitiveness.

“I’m doing it for the United States… If we don’t do it, China’s going to do it,” he said.

The Washington Post said prices for a seat at the gala dinner had collapsed to as low as $518 from $55,000 when the first gala was held in May 2025, in line with the fall in the value of his meme coin which debuted in January 2025.

Organizers indicated 185 crypto wallets met the criteria for Sunday’s dinner, 15% fewer than the 220 who attended in May 2025.

However, those wallets contained $8.6 million total, a fraction of the $148 million listed for the dinner in May 2025, in line with most investors in the coin who lost money while Trump reported 2025 royalties of $635 million from his CIC Digital crypto business.

The top four investors at Sunday’s event were given a Trump 18-karat gold watch, the top 29 got entrance to a VIP reception, while a Trump fragrance, a watch, a poster and a commemorative ticket were reserved for 120 lesser investors.

In a Q&A session following a roughly 40-minute speech, Trump ruled out running for a third term, saying that it was not possible under the U.S. Constitution, spoke out against Somali migrants in Minnesota, lauded Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and refused to criticize Elon Musk’s repudiation of his MAGA movement.

When Trump launched $Trump on Jan. 18, 2025, it was roundly criticized by Democrats and ethics experts as a cash grab and a potential means for lobbyists and people seeking to influence him to remunerate him indirectly.

The Washington Post said that while Trump had done very well out of the venture, the latter concern was less of a worry as it was unclear that any market for the president’s ear had materialized.