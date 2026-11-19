The Trump administration is appealing to the Supreme Court in its push to cut $16 billion in grants for a climate program.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is appealing to the Supreme Court in its push to cut $16 billion in grants for a climate program, the largest grant cancellation case ever and one that could affect Republican President Donald Trump’s push to defund the priorities of prior administrations.

The justices have not said whether they will take the case.

If they do, it could resolve a fight over grants that the Environmental Protection Agency rescinded in 2025. Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration awarded the money under a 2022 law to finance clean energy projects and accelerate the transition from fossil fuels. Trump has targeted other grants, such as those considered to be supporting diversity, equity and inclusion. A favorable outcome at the high court could help his administration defeat other grant lawsuits, according to the government’s filing this month.

At issue is the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, commonly referred to as a “green bank.” Climate United Fund and other nonprofits were picked to operate the program authorized by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. If the justices decline to take the case, the groups could regain access to their money because a federal appeals court already ruled in their favor.

The EPA canceled the nonprofits’ grants soon after the start of Trump’s second term in January 2025, with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin accusing the groups of mismanagement and potential fraud.

The nonprofits’ lawsuit argues that the EPA broke the law and violated the Constitution. It demands access to their grant money so they can run the program. The administration says it is immune from legal and constitutional claims and contends the groups filed their case in the wrong court.

If the justices eventually side with the EPA, it could “have far-reaching implications for the government’s ability to reshape grant programs and to terminate grants that do not advance a particular administration’s policy priorities,” said Romany Webb, deputy director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University who has supported Climate United’s arguments.

The EPA says the $16 billion at stake is the largest grant cancellation case ever and is another reason it warrants Supreme Court review.

The courts have so far tried to thwart the administration’s priorities, the EPA wrote in its petition to the Supreme Court.

The EPA and Climate United declined to comment.

Federal appeals court sided with the nonprofits

In August, a divided federal appeals court in Washington sided with the nonprofits and said the administration improperly terminated the grants. The release of any money was paused to give the Supreme Court a chance to weigh in.

The justices ruled for the administration recently in decisions over canceled National Institutes of Health grants and teacher training grants.

The administration has built its arguments around the Tucker Act, which gives the Court of Federal Claims exclusive authority over contract disputes. The claims court can award money, but not direct the government to take certain actions in the way federal courts can.

The nonprofits argued the way the EPA canceled the grants did not upend a contract with the federal government, but was done illegally and undercut spending on entire programs Congress had required, a constitutional violation. The government argues the matter is a contract dispute.

The administration’s broad use of contract cancellations to enact policies is a novel approach, according to Bob Wagman, president of the Court of Federal Claims Bar Association and a partner at the firm White & Case.

“I would hate to think that the only programs that could be supported have a four-year life,” he said, mentioning cancer research as an example of a grant program that would need longer than a single administration to pay off. “It is just not good for the country.”

Government rushed to cancel grants and criticize the nonprofits

Zeldin last year told Fox News that he suspected the green bank “was a clear-cut case of waste and abuse.”

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said that when the government was asked for evidence of fraud, the EPA did not provide it and shifted its position to more general concerns about the level of oversight over the program. Chutkan said the government cannot terminate the contracts in violation of the law and that the groups should have access to some of their frozen money, which is held in an account at Citibank.

The administration has been adamant that nothing requires them to make these grants to these groups.

Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act created the green bank. Trump’s tax and spending bill passed last year rescinded part of the law that established the bank and the money that had not already been obligated to its recipients. The EPA has said that those changes mean it should not have to release any money to the groups.

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Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott in Providence, R.I., contributed to this report.

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