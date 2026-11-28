Nov. 28 (UPI) — The music of artists Tyla, Chaka Khan and PARTYNEXTDOOR was celebrated at the Soul Train Awards gala in Chicago Friday night.

Who better to close out a night celebrating SOUL than the Queen of Funk herself?!

After receiving the CLASSIC SOUL AWARD, Chaka Khan reminded us exactly why she’s a living legend. The voice, the energy, the timeless hits – THAT’S how you close out the #SoulTrainAwards!

Long live the Queen! ❤️— BET (@BET) November 28, 2026

Tyla won the prize for R&B Soul Song of the Year for “Chanel,” while Chaka Khan earned the Classic Soul Honor and PARTYNEXTDOOR took home Spotify’s RNB X International Artist Award.

Other winners include Durand Bernarr, who picked up the Soul Personified statuette, and Elmiene, who scored the New Soul Honor.

El DeBarge performed “You are My Lady” as a tribute to the late Freddie Jackson, while Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer and Robert Randolph sang Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an homage to the country music legend, who died earlier this year.

That signature falsetto never gets old! ‍ El DeBarge took us down memory lane with a timeless performance that reminded us why his music continues to transcend generations.

Some voices are simply unforgettable! ❤️ #SoulTrainAwards #BET https://t.co/60J0BWSsxh— BET (@BET) November 28, 2026

Anthony Anderson hosted the Soul Train Awards, which aired on CBS and BET, and streamed on Paramount+.