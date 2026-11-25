Nov. 25 (UPI) — A federal jury in New York City has convicted Chinese tech giant Huawei and three of its subsidiaries on a range of charges, from conspiring to steal U.S. trade secrets to violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The jury returned the guilty verdicts Tuesday following a three-month trial.

“For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft,” U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors first brought the charges against Huawei during the first Trump administration in 2018, expanding the case in the following years to encompass the alleged decades-long campaign of criminal activities.

Convictions include conspiracies to steal trade secrets, commit bank and wire fraud, defraud the United States, launder money and violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, as well as substantive bank fraud, wife fraud and IEEPA offenses.

The companies face criminal fines, asset forfeiture and restitution when sentenced on Sept. 14.

The jury, though, acquitted Huawei of conspiracy to commit racketeering, the the most serious charge it faced, which alleged it was running a criminal enterprise.

Huawei welcomed the acquittal, while rejecting the convictions.

“The five trade secret-related disputes cited by the government were all civil matters that were resolved over the past two decades,” the company said in a statement.

“No court ever found Huawei liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation, and the company was never ordered to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation. We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests.”

The sanctions violations involved Huawei and its subsidiaries helping Iran build its telecommunications infrastructure while also providing the technology to monitor and suppress dissent.

Federal prosecutors told the court that Huawei conducted business in Iran under the name Skycom and repeatedly lied about its business in Iran, telling banks, journalists and the U.S. government that it did not assist Iran’s government, military or intelligence services and that it began scaling back its business in the Middle Eastern country in 2011. It also told the United States that Skycom was a business partner and that it was in compliance with all applicable sanctions.

“Huawei knew that all of those statements were materially false and misleading,” the Justice Department said.

“Huawei lied about its activities in Iran to banks to obtain billions of U.S. dollars and access to U.S.-dollar clearing services, which enabled Huawei to be a sophisticated participant in a global marketplace for telecommunications services — in part because of its lies.”

Concerning the conspiracy to steal trade secrets, prosecutors said Huawei stole proprietary information from T-Mobile relating to Tappy, a testing robot.

Prosecutors said Huawei also stole source code used on Cisco routers, and a Huawei employee was caught photographing proprietary Fujitsu equipment. It also hired a university researcher to collaborate with U.S. tech company CNEX to steal its confidential information after CNEX would not collaborate with the China-based company.

It also stole from U.S. antenna manufacturer Quintel.

“Few crimes are as serious as Huawei’s decades-long pattern of endangering U.S. national security, violating the sanctity of U.S. commerce and impeding the enforcement of U.S. laws,” U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

“Today’s verdict is a step towards accountability for Huawei’s criminal activities, which includes yearslong collaboration with sanctioned entities in Iran, repeated lies to banks and blatant thefts from U.S. technology companies.”

The case stems from the same criminal investigation that led to the December 2018 arrest in Canada of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, whose detention sparked a diplomatic crisis between Washington, Ottawa and Beijing. Days after her arrest, China arrested two Canadians on widely criticized charges of espionage.

Meng returned to China in September 2021, and the two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were released by Beijing after Meng reached a deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. prosecutors n which she acknowledged misleading a financial institution about her company’s business in Iran.

The charges against Meng were dismissed in December 2022.