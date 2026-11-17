Nov. 17 (UPI) — The United States on Tuesday neared a new trade agreement with Thailand that would eliminate tariffs on American exports and increase Thai purchases of U.S. agricultural products by an estimated $2.6 billion.

President Donald Trump and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed a joint statement in Manila, Philippines, declaring that negotiations had reached a substantial conclusion.

The agreement is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, the White House said.

“Thailand will eliminate all tariffs on U.S. exports, which is something that we’ve been after for a long time,” Trump said during a signing ceremony.

He said Thailand would also remove significant trade barriers affecting American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry.

“Thailand will also be buying an estimated $2.6 billion in additional U.S. agricultural products,” Trump said. “That makes our farmers very happy.”

The two leaders signed the statement ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila.

“Today’s deal lays the foundation for a much stronger trading relationship that will bring the United States and Thailand closer than ever before,” he said.

The agreement follows a preliminary trade framework reached in October 2025, under which Thailand agreed to eliminate tariffs on 99% of American goods.

The United States is Thailand’s largest export market.

Anutin welcomed the progress but acknowledged negotiations are not entirely finished.

“I’m pleased that we have reached a substantial conclusion in our negotiations on the agreement on reciprocal trade between the United States and Thailand,” Anutin said. “I’m confident that the agreement will be ready for us to sign real soon.”

The White House said both governments will now begin their respective domestic procedures to prepare the agreement for formal signing and implementation.