Multiple Democrats slammed Homeland Defense Secretary Markwayne Mullin for the deaths of several Americans and migrants amid the massive resistance by progressive activists — but none mentioned the many Americans killed by migrants, nor the many thousands of migrants who died during President Joe Biden’s term.

“It’s just so interesting how they don’t care,” Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) told Mullin during a Wednesday morning hearing, adding:

I want to say thank you Mr. Secretary, for bringing up these Angel families [of murdered Americans] …It’s just so interesting how they don’t care about American citizens that have lost their lives to the millions [of migrants] that the Biden administration let in.

Over the last 20 years, at least 1,300 citizens have been killed by illegal migrants who were quietly welcomed by both the GOP and the Democratic establishments. This month, a mother and her two sons were killed when a truck-driving illegal migrant from Ukraine smashed their vehicle.

Earlier in the hearing, Mullin and Rep. Pablo Hernandez (D-Puerto Rico) talked over each other as Hernandez slammed the ICE agents who are deporting illegal migrants — including many dangerous criminals. Hernandez began:

Since these enforcement operations began, immigration officers have fired at people in at least 29 incidents. At least seven people are dead. Renee Nicole Good, Alex FrPretti, Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, among others … So let me say it plainly: we are here to talk about threats to the homeland. When the government enters an apartment and [faces] children and citizens, the government is the threat.

Mullin responded: “I cannot talk about ongoing investigations, but I can talk about the Angel families [whose relatives’ lives have] been lost by the hundreds at the hands of illegals.”

“Does that justify the killing of innocent people?” Hernandez shot back, prompting furious back-and-forth.

Similar charges were thrown at Mullin by Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-RI), who said: “In Middlesbrough, Maine, a man named Johan Gerero was shot and killed by an ICE agent in front of his wife and his three-year-old daughter.”

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) declared: “[Agent] Charles Exum crashed into the vehicle of Marimar Martinez, a United States citizen, a teaching assistant, and shot her five times: Was he keeping her safe? American safe?”

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) claimed: “You know what is happening under your leadership? Historically high deaths in ICE custody. To date, 65 people have died in ICE custody under this administration,

Many business-backed, pro-migration Democrats are eager to spotlight the death of a small number of migrants at the hands of the U.S. government, and the establishment media is eager to spotlight those numbers.

But few legislators or journalists acknowledge the massive death toll of Biden’s decision to build migration into his “Bidenomics” political strategy.

That toll includes thousands of migrants who died on the trek northwards, hundreds who died in unsafe worksites, many killed by illegal migrants, plus some who die in amnesty cities when Democratic city government prioritizes migration over routine enforcement of good-government laws dating from the 1930s New Deal and the 1960s Great Society reforms.

Last week, for example, eight illegal migrants died when an unsupervised construction crew — including three of the migrants — apparently caused the collapse of an apartment building on the ill-supervised construction site.

The failure came as the Democratic Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, is protecting New York’s “Ponzi City” economy, where a large inflow of low-wage, illegal and legal migrants (and federal welfare money) is used to prop up the city’s Democratic political machine, the financial sector, and the real estate sector.

Not all members of the Democratic Party’s coalition fully agree with the new sympathy for migrants.