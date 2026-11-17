Top US defence official Elbridge Colby criticised Ukraine’s “deep strikes” against Russia Tuesday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Kyiv’s backers to send air defences without delay.

“Our assessment is that such strikes have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia’s advances on the front line,” Under Secretary of Defence Colby told a gathering of Ukraine’s allies in Brussels.

“Such strikes, especially those that target civilian infrastructure such as Wildberries, have actually probably hardened the Russian public’s resolve and the Kremlin’s own willingness to escalate,” he said, referencing a Russian online retail giant targeted by Kyiv.

Colby said support for Kyiv should be focused on bolstering the front line — where Ukraine has even managed to push back Russia in some areas — and “mid-range” strikes on Moscow’s supply lines.

“Consistent with this approach, strikes that target Russia’s war-making machinery can also help contribute to slowing Russia’s advances,” he said.

The comments come after US leader Donald Trump has previously pressed Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.

They also follow Ukraine’s devastating attack on the Kerch bridge linking annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland — an incident Colby did not address directly.

Ukraine’s defence minister Yevgeniy Khmara said that Kyiv had the right to defend itself however it wants and warned Moscow it would retaliate “tenfold” for the Kremlin’s attacks.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius said it was “quite a stupid thing” to criticise Ukraine’s strikes.

“Instead of criticising that, we should rather criticise and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on energy, water, and heating infrastructure in Ukraine,” he said.

Air defences

Addressing the gathering by videolink just ahead of Colby, Zelensky called on his backers to supply Kyiv with US Patriot missiles and other badly needed air defence systems — and urged Washington not to delay deliveries.

“Ukraine needs Patriot and Iris-T interceptors from the stocks you already have right now,” Zelensky told a gathering of Ukraine’s backers at NATO headquarters in Brussels via videolink.

“And I ask the United States, please do not delay these deliveries.”

Russia has stepped up its bombing campaign on cities and infrastructure around Ukraine in what Kyiv says is an attempt to freeze the country into submission this winter.

Ukraine has desperately been urging its backers to help find more Patriots as they are the only system capable of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles.

Kyiv has been facing a dire shortfall as US stockpiles have been drained by its war with Iran.

The United States under Trump has stopped giving weaponry to Kyiv — but allows other countries to purchase American arms for Ukraine under a programme called PURL.

On that front, Berlin announced that Germany and Norway will fund a new package including US Patriot interceptors — with Germany contributing $300 million.

On another sore point, Ukraine’s Khmara said that Kyiv was still working with the US side to remove restrictions on the Starshield satellite communications network.

“It is really important that we have consistent and reliable support. It’s a really vital capability,” British defence minister Wes Streeting said.

While the focus of the gathering in Brussels was on bolstering Ukraine, Europeans are also waiting anxiously for clarity on a planned US review of American forces on the continent.

The expectation is that Washington will look to scale back some forces as it shifts its focus to other parts of the globe.

Colby said the Pentagon was working to have the review ready for his boss Pete Hegseth by December 1 — but then there would be further internal discussions within the US administration.