A US federal judge on Monday struck down a Trump administration policy that would impose stricter limits on how long foreign students and journalists can study or work in the United States.

District Judge Dennis Saylor, in his order dismissing the case, said the policy was “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law.”

The new visa regulations had been scheduled to take effect in September but were temporarily put on hold by Saylor, a move the Trump administration has already appealed to a higher court.

The judge’s ruling stems from a lawsuit contesting the visa restrictions filed against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) by a coalition of unions representing universities, teachers and journalists.

In his order, Saylor focused mainly on the impact the new visa policy would have had on international students.

“Put bluntly, DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity — providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States — that Congress sought to permit and encourage,” the judge said.

He said the policy would “prohibit foreign students from engaging in extended periods of study, such as those required for Ph.D. programs; prohibit them from obtaining joint degrees (and) prohibit them from changing their academic concentration.”

Under the proposed new rules, foreigners on student visas would be admitted for a maximum of up to four years after which they would have to apply for an extension. International students were previously allowed to remain for the duration of their studies.

Foreign journalists would be limited to stays of just 240 days, or around eight months, but could apply for extensions of similar duration. Until now they could stay up to five years.

Chinese journalists would get just 90 days, with extensions of 90 days.

The visa restrictions are part of a broader immigration crackdown by President Donald Trump that includes aggressive deportation operations as well as new restrictions on legal pathways to citizenship.

The United States welcomed more than 1.1 million international students in the 2023-24 academic year, more than any other country, according to official data.