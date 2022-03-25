Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 100: Food Shortages? War with Russia? The End of ‘Women’? Guests: Joel Pollak on Woke Disney and KBJ, Emily Jashinsky on Tech Censorship

Host Alex Marlow begins with President Big Joey’s inane speech to NATO in Brussels where he laid out a path to all-out war with Russia and trashed America by repeating the 2017 Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax. He also announced a bunch of new sanctions on Russians and then stated that sanctions don’t work. The embarrassments were myriad. And, perhaps most alarmingly, President Big Joey proclaimed that there will be food shortages, and he apparently has no plan to deal with them. Alex also covers the media’s reaction to the unimpressive Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings. Did she ever give us an answer on the question “what is a woman?” Plus, the Biden State Department implemented what appears to be an anti-Semitic new policy and barely anyone noticed, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says student debt is a “gender justice” issue, and much more! Our first guest is Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large and host of Breitbart News Sunday (SiriusXM Patriot 125, 7 p.m. ET) Joel Pollak who discusses the KJB hearings and the oppressive wokeness of Disney (the white male boomers who run the place have failed to protect the family brand from woke millennial employees). And then, Emily Jashinsky of The Federalist and the National Journalism Center breaks down Silicon Valley’s latest effort to cancel conservatives. They. Will. Never. Stop.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.