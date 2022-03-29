Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 102: Don’t Call It a Walk Back: America’s Back on the Brink? Guest: Frances Martel on the Whole World

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with Big Joey the Biden walking back his walk back, which means that, yes, we are once again on the brink of nuclear war with Russia. That is, of course, if anyone takes the president seriously, which we’re not sure anyone does, which is disturbing in and of itself. Should we be concerned? Probably a little, yes. But luckily, Vladimir Putin is still on the ropes. President Biden will probably have to go on a time out for a while. Then, Alex touches on the latest scary economic data, which the Biden administration seems to be ignoring. And Alex briefly delves into the Democrats’ new proposed budget, which won’t pass but does communicate their values and interests. Alex also discusses Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which has nothing to do with “gay.” It’s about not letting the schools sexualize our young children. And Alex reports a new revelation about the radical past of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and, of course, the latest updates in the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars saga. Alex evaluates everyone’s apologies. Our guest today is Breitbart News World Editor Frances Martel, who catches us up on coronavirus lockdowns in China, North Korean missiles, Afghanistan terrorizing women (What’s a “woman”?), and the Oscars missing a big opportunity on Ukraine.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.