Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 108: Hedging Against the Great Reset with Financial Futurist Jeff Brown

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s discussion with a bit of good news. Republicans are beginning to fight back against the woke left in certain states. In fact, it goes beyond fighting back – it’s actually setting their own conservative agenda. It’s commendable, thus we commend them. But the good news mostly ends there. The country’s obsession with race and gender continues to know no bounds, and Alex gives you the latest examples, which are beyond parody. We also report more scary details of President Biden’s open border policy, break down the surreal scene of Barack Obama’s trip to the White House, and remind you that Twitter is still a horrible place. Maybe Elon Musk will fix it, but we’re not holding our breath. Plus, quite a bit more news. Our guest today is financial futurist Jeff Brown of Brownstone Research, who has a clear vision of the globalist/Party of Davos threat to your way of life and your wallet. He gives you some proactive ways you can hedge against the Great Reset. And, of course, we have our caller of the day.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

