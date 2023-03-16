Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 310: Banks on Brink, Antifa Is Back, Groomers Everywhere; Guest Joel Pollak

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with the latest on potential bank failures, an epic woke update, Antifa violence that may have been incited by a university president, and more. Our guest today is Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak, who discusses the Senate confirmation vote of former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff comparing anti-groomer parents to Nazis.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.