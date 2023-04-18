Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 321: Chinese Secret Police Force…in America! Guest: Adam Brandon of FreedomWorks on the Debt Ceiling

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s show with the government actually getting one right, it appears, by busting a secret Chinese police force operating in the United States. We kinda knew it was happening, but rarely do the feds seem to do anything about things like this. Then, Alex gets into news and analysis of the GOP’s 2024 messaging. The conversation has shifted to abortion and guns, which are not slam dunk issues (electorally speaking). Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seems to have lost his political fast ball, at least temporarily. The Republicans are trying to draw attention to violent crime, meanwhile illegal aliens are still killing Americans. All of this and more in Alex’s opening monologue.

Our guest today is FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon. We don’t tend to hand-wring about the national debt much on the show; but with the debt ceiling debate afoot in D.C., it is time for a check-in on the waste and abuse in our federal government. Are we headed for economic ruin? Adam gives us his take.

