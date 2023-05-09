Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 328: Brace for Border Surge; Guest: Dr. Sebastian Gorka

Host Alex Marlow begins the show with a breakdown of the border surge, which is intensifying by the minute. The New York Times’ comment section is now sounding like the Breitbart newsroom. People get it, but does it matter with an ideologue like Alejandro Mayorkas in charge? It turns out the Texas monster who shot up a mini mall was a Latinx white supremacist after all. We preview a big day in the debt limit debate, plus more in politics and culture in Alex’s opening monologue. Our guest today is America First host Dr. Sebastian Gorka, who discusses the immigration situation, a new partnership between the CCP and the Taliban, the coronation of King Charles III, and much more.

