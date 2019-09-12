Democrat presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) healthcare bill Thursday night during the third round of Democrat presidential debates held in Houston, Texas.

“The problem, Senator Sanders, with that damn bill that you wrote and Senator Warren backs is that it doesn’t trust the American people,” Buttigieg told Sanders. “I trust people to choose what makes the most sense for you. Not my way or the highway.”

“Look, I think we do have to go far beyond tinkering with the ACA,” Buttigieg continued as Sanders looked on. “I propose Medicare for all who want it.”

“We take a version of medicare, we make it available for the American people and if we’re right that that public alternative is better, then the American people will figure that out for themselves,” He added. “I trust the American people to make the right choice for them. Why don’t you?”