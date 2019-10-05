Trump Supporters Greet Pelosi in South Carolina: ‘Impeach Pelosi’

Donald Trump supporters in South Carolina sent a clear message to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday evening, flocking to her event’s venue and holding up signs to express their support of the president.

Pelosi was featured as the keynote speaker at a South Carolina Democratic Party fundraising event at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday. Trump supporters gathered outside of the event’s venue to express their support for the president. Videos show supporters shouting “Trump” and holding American flags, Trump-Pence 2020 banners, and homemade signs reading, “Impeach Pelosi”:

Nancy Pelosi visits South Carolina for an event. Here’s how she’s welcomed: pic.twitter.com/p1rnDT1N4s — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) October 5, 2019

Thank you to Nancy Pelosi for coming to South Carolina to remind everyone how extreme the Democrats (@scdp) are. Everyone here can’t wait to get to the ballot box and re-elect President @realDonaldTrump in 2020. #scpol pic.twitter.com/gQlcTArMuI — SC Republican Party (@SCGOP) October 4, 2019

WATCH NOW: Downtown Greenville near NOMA Square taken over by Trump supporters ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit ⁦@foxcarolinanews⁩ pic.twitter.com/AIvcMp8bVi — Shale Remien (@ShaleRemien) October 4, 2019

Pelosi said on Friday that this is a “very sad time for our country.”

“Not any of us came to Congress to impeach a president. This is a very sad time for our country. This is a very somber time for our country,” she said, calling the emergence of the Trump-Zelensky phone call an “explosion.”

“September 17 of this year, that very day, was the day that this explosion occurred and we found out about the telephone conversation, which is completely in defiance of the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi claimed.

“Some people say, ‘Why are you doing this, he’s not worth it to divide the country this way,'” she continued. “He might not be, but our Constitution is worth it, and our democracy is worth it.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) admitted on Thursday that the House may proceed with impeachment before fleshing out the facts.

At the same time, (the White House has) apparently every incentive to try to make it drag on forever. And there may very well come a point where we have to make the decision that the effort to obstruct has become such an impediment that we have reached a decision point — even in the absence of being able to fully follow and flesh out the facts surrounding the president’s Ukraine conduct.

House Democrats have yet to hold a full House vote on the impeachment inquiry.

The Pelosi protest follows a similar effort by Trump supporters in Nevada this week, who surrounded Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and demanded her to “stop the impeachment” of President Trump: