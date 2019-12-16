A self-described liberal supporter of President Trump took the spotlight at a town hall event for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Iowa over the weekend, encouraging Trump to “keep going” and telling the crowd that “socialism does not work.”

The man, who identified as a liberal Trump supporter, delivered a message directly to the president during Sanders’ event.

“Mr. Trump, keep going man. You’re doing a good job,” he said as people began to grumble and boo. “You know what? I’m a liberal.”

Sanders allowed the man, who told him that he voted for him 2016, to continue.

“I don’t agree with anything you say. I used to. I voted for you in 2016,” he said, taking aim at socialism directly. “And I’ve been to Vietnam and seen what socialism has done. It’s destroyed the lives [of many].”

His assertion — that socialism destroys lives — prompted laughter from the crowd.

“You can laugh all you want … when they’re putting you in concentration camps.”

“Donald Trump is helping our country. All right?” he continued. “He’s a good man. … Socialism does not work.”

“Thank you for your contribution to the discussion,” Sanders said, as the man was eventually escorted out of the room.

“Look. Anybody is allowed to speak. I’m not afraid of anybody, but we don’t want people disrupting meetings,” Sanders added:

Similarly, former Vice President Joe Biden (D) had a contentious back and forth with a voter during an Iowa town hall this month, challenging him to a push-up contest and calling him a “damn liar.”

Sanders and Biden are separated by less than two percentage points in Iowa, the current RealClearPolitics average shows.