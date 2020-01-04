‘Squad’ Accuses Trump of Leading U.S. to Brink of War with Iran

All four far-left members of the “Squad” accused President Trump of leading the United States to the brink of war by greenlighting a strike that resulted in the death of Iranian terror chief Qasem Soleimani.

The freshmen Democrats condemned Trump’s decisive military action that led to the death of Iran’s top military general, Soleimani, who reportedly approved of the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” according to the Pentagon.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) condemned the military action and asserted that Trump is bringing the U.S. to the brink of war, which “endangers us all.”

“Right now is the moment to decide if you are pro-peace or not,” Ocasio-Cortez declared in a thread, calling on Congress to “reassert its power to stop this war and protect innocent people from horrific consequences”:

Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people. Now is the moment to prevent war & protect innocent people – the question for many is how, publicly & Congressionally: — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

War advocates start off saying “we all want peace, but…” or “it’s too late…” & frame a pro-peace agenda as naïve to realpolitik. Don’t give into this gaslighting. The same folks selling us Iraq and selling us this latest provocation of violence. We cannot repeat this cycle. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

2. Reintroduce & vote on @RepRoKhanna’s bipartisan NDAA amendment, which blocks $ offensive action to Iran. This amendment passed the House w/ bipartisan support not long ago, and was later gutted in negotiations. We can bring it back as a standalone bill. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

Omar proposed on Thursday that Trump was using the decisive military action as a “distraction” and added on Friday that they are “outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official” — a reference to the terrorist responsible for the death of hundreds of Americans:

So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction? Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will. https://t.co/Fj9TMossEW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2020

We are outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official, possibly setting off another war without Congressional authorization and has zero plan to deal with the consequences. But of course you know that. https://t.co/GzfdKilV4t — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2020

There is no way to overstate how dangerous this is. We need every voice to rise up and demand that Congress stop Trump from starting a catastrophic war with Iran. Sign the petition → https://t.co/dOG17thC3g #NoWarWithIran pic.twitter.com/ObgI58t5Rv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2020

“We cannot stay silent as this lawless President recklessly moves us closer to yet another unnecessary war that puts innocent lives at risk at home & across the globe,” Tlaib concurred on Friday, calling on Congress to “reclaim our responsibility & say no to war with Iran”:

We cannot stay silent as this lawless President recklessly moves us closer to yet another unnecessary war that puts innocent lives at risk at home & across the globe. Congress alone has the authority to declare war, & we must reclaim our responsibility & say no to war with Iran. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 3, 2020

Pressley appealed to the partisan House impeachment effort and declared that Trump is “leading us to the brink of war because he believes it will help his re-election”:

The Occupant was JUST impeached for abuse of power for political gain & now he is leading us to the brink of war because he believes it will help his re-election. We are sick of endless wars. Congress has the sole authority to declare war and we must deescalate. #NoWarWithIran — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 3, 2020

Trump defended the action on Friday, noting that Soleimani was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel.”

“Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you. We will eliminate you,” Trump warned. “We will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans, and our allies.”

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” he added: