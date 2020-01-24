Hillary Clinton Praises Adam Schiff’s Impeachment Performance

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Friday offered support for leading House impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) call to action on the Senate floor, quoting his demand for the Senate to convict President Trump and remove him from office.

Clinton on Friday posted an Instagram image with the words, “In America, right matters. Truth matters.”

Her caption read:

“Donald Trump must be convicted and removed from office,” Rep. Adam Schiff argued before the Senate last night. “Because he will always choose his own personal interests above our national interest. Because in America, right matters. Truth matters. If not, no Constitution can protect us. If not, we are lost.” #RightMattersTruthMatters

Her post follows remarks from Schiff’s closing on Thursday, contending that America “can’t trust this president to do what’s right for this country.”

“You can trust he will do what’s right for Donald Trump,” he stated.

“He’ll do it now. He’s done it before. He’ll do it for the next several months. He’ll do it in the election, if he’s allowed to,” he continued.

“Right matters. And the truth matters,” he added. “Otherwise we are lost.”

Several prominent Democrats were demonstratively dazzled by Schiff’s closing words, expressing their praise on social media:

We can hold out hope that Schiff’s magnificent words will resonate with Americans, if not with a majority of the Senate. Perhaps Schiff’s call to our better angels will provide the emotional lift and inspiration to banish Trump https://t.co/Q3PDQ3mcmO — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 24, 2020

I don't want to go to bed tonight without saying that Adam Schiff is one of the great attorneys of his generation, and his arguments this week were some of the most stirring, inspiring, ethical, admirable orations America has seen in over a quarter-century. I hope they matter. pic.twitter.com/jhliAFLTs9 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 24, 2020

I am in tears. Thank you Chairman Schiff for fighting for our country. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 24, 2020

Schiff is a person who has risen to the occasion history has put him in. Such people are beacons for us generations after they’ve passed. Because goodness is beyond time: it is immortal. https://t.co/sTMIpC2Zs9 — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) January 24, 2020

This is brilliantly argued and so compelling. Watch if you have time. Call your senators. Everyone says the outcome is predetermined. But make sure your senators hear from you if you're moved by this. Thank you, Congressman Schiff, for standing up for what's right. https://t.co/MOuBSCBaSE — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 24, 2020

Our country is lucky to have Adam Schiff at a time when leadership from so many other places is so lacking. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 24, 2020

Clinton has long supported her party’s partisan impeachment efforts, encouraging them to “feel proud” for passing two articles of impeachment and urging them to “keep going” in December: