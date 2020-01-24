Hillary Clinton Praises Adam Schiff’s Impeachment Performance

Hillary Clinton says 'nobody likes' Bernie Sanders
Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Friday offered support for leading House impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) call to action on the Senate floor, quoting his demand for the Senate to convict President Trump and remove him from office.

Clinton on Friday posted an Instagram image with the words, “In America, right matters. Truth matters.”

Her caption read:

“Donald Trump must be convicted and removed from office,” Rep. Adam Schiff argued before the Senate last night. “Because he will always choose his own personal interests above our national interest. Because in America, right matters. Truth matters. If not, no Constitution can protect us. If not, we are lost.” #RightMattersTruthMatters

Her post follows remarks from Schiff’s closing on Thursday, contending that America “can’t trust this president to do what’s right for this country.”

“You can trust he will do what’s right for Donald Trump,” he stated.

“He’ll do it now. He’s done it before. He’ll do it for the next several months. He’ll do it in the election, if he’s allowed to,” he continued.

“Right matters. And the truth matters,” he added. “Otherwise we are lost.”

Several prominent Democrats were demonstratively dazzled by Schiff’s closing words, expressing their praise on social media:

Clinton has long supported her party’s partisan impeachment efforts, encouraging them to “feel proud” for passing two articles of impeachment and urging them to “keep going” in December:

