Watch Live: Day Four of Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

The Senate will start the fourth day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump Friday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

The Senate will continue its impeachment trial as the House Democrat impeachment managers make their case as to why the Senate should vote to convict Trump. House Democrats charged that Trump abused the office of the presidency and obstructed Congress’s investigation of the president.

It is highly likely that the House impeachment managers will finish their opening arguments on Friday, which means that Trump’s legal team will likely start their opening arguments on Saturday.

After Trump’s legal team concludes its opening arguments, the Senate will have the opportunity to vote on whether it wants more witnesses and additional documents subpoenaed for the impeachment trial.

Recent reports from Axios and Politico found that Democrats have struggled to convince four Senate Republicans, or a majority of the Senate, to vote for additional witnesses.

