NBC News: FedEx Attacker ID’d as Brandon Scott Hole

The attacker who allegedly killed eight people at a Indianapolis, Indiana, FedEx facility Thursday night has been identified as Brandon Scott Hole, NBC News revealed.

Breitbart News reported the mass shooting left eight innocents dead. Police indicated the suspected gunman allegedly took his own life after the eight were killed.

NBC News coordinating producer Susan Kroll tweeted the identity of the alleged attacker:

Law enforcement sources tell @NBCNews the FedEx shooting suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon Scott Hole — Susan Kroll (@suekroll) April 16, 2021

13 News noted “federal agents and police” went to Hole’s home on Friday and were seen carrying “evidence” out to their vehicles.

Neighbors told 13 News there were over “30 law enforcement vehicles” at Hole’s house at one point.

A motive for the attack has yet to be revealed and the means by which the attacker acquired the gun has yet to be reported, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for more gun control.

She tweeted:

Horrified & heartbroken by this news. As we pray for the families of all affected, we must work urgently to enact commonsense gun violence prevention laws to save lives & prevent this suffering. https://t.co/BSUmZNYOrD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 16, 2021

