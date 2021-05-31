A plurality of voters view President Biden as a “weaker” commander in chief for the U.S. military compared to recent presidents, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday revealed.

The survey, taken May 27 and 30, 2021, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, asked respondents to express their views on Biden’s strength as commander in chief.

“Compared to most recent presidents, is President Biden a stronger commander in chief for the military or a weaker one?” the survey asked.

A plurality, 43 percent, said “weaker,” followed by 32 percent who said “stronger,” 18 percent who said “about the same,” and 7 percent who remain unsure.

Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to view Biden as a “stronger” commander in chief, 55 percent to the GOP’s 12 percent. Three-quarters of Republicans view Biden as “weaker,” as do a plurality (44 percent) of independents.

The survey also asked respondents if they believe Biden to be more aggressive or less aggressive than most recent presidents in pushing “what’s best for America” in dealing with other world leaders, specifically.

A majority, 54 percent, said “less aggressive,” compared to 24 percent who said “more aggressive” and 16 percent who said “about the same.” Over three-quarters of Republicans, 78 percent, said “less aggressive.” Fifty-four percent of independents and 31 percent of Democrats agreed.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 3 percent.

Biden participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, where he warned that democracy itself remains in “peril”:

“Joe Biden: Democracy. That's the soul of America and I believe it's a soul worth fighting for and so do you." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 31, 2021

Joe Biden: "Democracy itself is in peril. Here at home and around the world." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 31, 2021

Joe Biden: "Empathy is the fuel of Democracy." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 31, 2021

Former President Trump released a statement in honor of Memorial Day, calling America’s warriors “the single greatest force for justice, peace, liberty, and security among all the nations ever to exist on earth.”

“God bless our fallen Soldiers, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Airmen, and Marines,” Trump wrote.