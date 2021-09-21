The Georgia State Election Board dismissed a case against Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s wife in a unanimous decision Tuesday, agreeing with the Georgia secretary of state’s recommendation that her case be tossed out.

The secretary of state’s office opened its investigation into Julie Blanchard last month after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported she was living in Texas when she voted by absentee ballot in Georgia in the 2020 election.

The secretary of state’s investigation determined Blanchard is a resident of Georgia and noted she owns property in Georgia, has a car registered there, has a Georgia driver’s license, pays Georgia state income tax, and also runs a business in Georgia.

Blanchard had also told the AJC, according to its reporting in August, that she considered herself a Georgia resident despite owning property in both Texas — with her husband, Walker — and in Georgia.

Walker, a former University of Georgia football legend, had been living in Texas for years and remained there this year as he spent months mulling a Senate bid against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). In August, the former star athlete moved to Georgia and announced his candidacy, filing his official paperwork under his wife’s Georgia address, located in the wealthy Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

Walker’s campaign lambasted the now-moot accusation against Walker’s wife as a “smear campaign” in a statement Tuesday.

“This was yet another absurd smear campaign by Herschel’s political opponents. Herschel is traveling across the state connecting with Georgians and is laser focused on beating Raphael Warnock. Glad this matter is put to rest,” press secretary Mallory Blount stated.

Walker grew up in the small town of Wrightsville, Georgia, and became a college football star in the Peach State before going on to play football professionally and compete in the Olympics.

Walker’s name recognition, vocal support and a formal endorsement from former President Donald Trump, and a wide lead in early polling have positioned Walker as a frontrunner in the battleground state’s Republican Senate primary field.

