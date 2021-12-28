Previously Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Stabbing Roommate to Death

A previously deported illegal alien is now accused of stabbing his roommate to death in LaGrange, Georgia.

Carlos Eduardo Gomez Rios, a 27-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged by the LaGrange Police Department on December 27 after he allegedly murdered a 4o-year-old man with whom he had been living.

According to police, Rios stabbed 40-year-old Crecensio Rosas De La Rosa in the neck. Rosa was transported to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. Police said four men, including Rios and Rosa, had been living in the apartment where Rosa was found.

Police said Rios and Rosa got into an argument before the stabbing occurred. Rios was quickly arrested in the apartment complex’s parking lot and charged with felony murder.

Rios was previously deported from the U.S. in 2016 but re-entered illegally at an unknown date. He is currently being held at the Troup County Jail without bail.

