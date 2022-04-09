Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds ‘Save America’ Rally in Selma, North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America” Rally in Selma, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 9.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Others scheduled to speak at Saturday’s rally include Rep. Tedd Budd (R-NC), who is also running for U.S. Senate, Rep. Maddison Cawthorne (R-NC), and Bo Hines, a congressional candidate for the state’s 13th district.

Save America Announces Program Speakers for Selma, North Carolinahttps://t.co/b1AETD77i0 pic.twitter.com/xxQI3ccxPD — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 1, 2022

All scheduled speakers have been endorsed by Trump.