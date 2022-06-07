Democrat Tom Malinowski, Republican Thomas Kean Jr. to Battle in New Jersey’s Seventh District in November

Embattled Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and New Jersey state Sen. Thomas Kean Jr. (R) have won their respective primaries and will battle in November for New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District, a pivotal congressional district for control of the House.

New Jersey’s seventh congressional district serves as a prime target for Republicans to flip during the 2022 midterm elections. Malinowski beat Kean Jr. by only 1.2 percent in 2020. This is a district that 2016 Democrat presidential election candidate Hillary Clinton won by one percent, and Republicans have traditionally held the district for decades.

Malinowski’s district is one of the 47 primary House districts that the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) hopes to target to flip the House during the 2022 congressional midterms.

Malinowski’s campaign has reached increasing levels of turbulence, as Malinowski and his campaign manager Stacy Cohen have parted ways ahead of New Jersey’s primary election night.

Malinowski has inflamed controversy during this congressional term.

The New Jersey Democrat appeared to go on a tirade against parents taking issue with what their children are learning in school. He called their concerns “made-up cultural bullshit” that came from a “fringe movement,” which was revealed in a Breitbart News exclusive exposé:

Malinowski also recently claimed in February that the “economy is incredibly strong” and “booming” despite evidence to contrary, according to a Breitbart News fact check.

A February poll found that Malinowski was tied with Tom Kean Jr. in a hypothetical matchup.

Malinowski even admitted during a 2021 town hall that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan focuses more on climate change than on building infrastructure, despite his calling for bipartisan support for the Build Back Better legislation.

He outlined, “On top of that, what I’m really pushing hard for is an investment that will help America lead the world in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.”