Nancy Pelosi: SCOTUS ‘Reversed’ Constitutional Right to Abortion but Imposed Right to Concealed Carry

During her Friday morning press conference a distraught Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lambasted SCOTUS’s decision overruling Roe v. Wade and their ruling the Second Amendment protects the right to carry a gun outside the home.

Breitbart News reported SCOTUS issued a ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Friday. The 5-4 ruling found the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returned the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

On Thursday, SCOTUS ruled the Second Amendment not only protects an individual’s right to have a gun in the home for self-defense but also to carry the gun outside the home to preserve safety.

A visibly shaken Pelosi addressed both decisions Friday, beginning with the abortion ruling.

She said, “The Supreme Court has ended a constitutional right. This is 50 years proclaimed a constitutional right.”

Pelosi added, “What happened today was historic in many respects. Historic in that it had not granted, recognized a constitutional right, then reversed it. This is a first. And again, just before, it imposed a constitutional right to allow for concealed weapons.”

