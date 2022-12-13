Voters have mixed reviews when it comes to Twitter “uncanceling” certain high profile accounts, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “How do you feel about Twitter’s ‘uncancelling’ of banned accounts such as The Babylon Bee and Jordan Peterson?”

Respondents are roughly divided into thirds, as 31.4 percent said they are “excited and support it,” compared to 37.2 percent who “don’t care either way,” and 31.4 percent who are “not excited and oppose it.”

Democrats are far more likely to oppose Twitter’s uncanceling of certain accounts, as 65.8 percent said they oppose the moves. However, 52.6 percent of Republicans are excited and support it, as do 37.7 of independents. A plurality of independents, 39.1 percent, are indifferent.

The survey was taken November 30 to December 3, 2022, among 1,085 likely general election voters. It has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error and follows Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media giant, reinstating several major accounts, including former President Donald Trump’s.

Trump’s account had been banned since January 8, 2021, after Twitter officials asserted that he was inciting violence. Musk, however, restored his account last month after posting a poll on the social media platform, asking whether the company should restore the former president’s account. With over 15 million votes in and 51.8 percent opting to reinstate Trump, Musk concluded that the people had spoken:

Vox Populi, Vox Dei — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Days ago, Musk’s Twitter released another batch of internal discussions revealing that the social media giant was actively looking for excuses to permanently ban Trump’s account. The January 6 events, evidently, presented the perfect opportunity to finally do so:

1. THREAD: The Twitter Files

THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP

Part One: October 2020-January 6th — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Trump, however, has yet to use Twitter since being reinstated, instead touting the social media platform TruthSocial, which he has continued to use.